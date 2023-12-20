SHOCKING: Indian Man Beheads Wife With Sword for Taking Too Long to Get Him His Cup of Morning Tea

An enraged husband allegedly beheaded his wife in a violent incident after his morning cup of tea was delayed. According to authorities, the suspect, identified only as Dharamveer, allegedly used a sword to kill his wife, Sundari, 50, in their home located in the village of Faljagadh in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, near the capital Delhi.

According to reports from Indian media, the 52-year-old daily wage worker stabbed his wife 15 times with a sword and then beheaded her. The alleged motive behind the brutal act was said to be his anger over her taking too long to prepare his morning tea. The man has since been arrested.

Murder in a Fit of Anger

The local police chief reported that the husband woke up a few minutes after his wife, who had already started preparing the tea, and immediately asked where his tea was.

Upon learning that it would take another 10 minutes, Dharamveer reportedly flew into a rage. He quickly got a weapon, which he then allegedly used to attack his wife as she sat over the stove.

Police Superintendent Vivek Yadav told the Times of India that Sundari woke up at 6 am and had started preparing tea, as was her routine. Dharamveer woke up a few minutes later and asked tea from her, while their four children were still sleeping in another room.

"After around five minutes, Dharamveer asked for tea again and rushed to the makeshift kitchen on the terrace. He got angry when his wife told him it would take another 10 minutes for the tea to get ready and kicked the utensils away," Yadav said.

He then went and got a sword and came back to use it in the assault on his wife, as mentioned by the police officer.

Upon hearing her screams, their son, identified as Soldier, reportedly rushed to the scene and witnessed his mother bleeding profusely.

Also Attacked His Children

Dharamveer then allegedly attacked the children while they tried to save their mother but fled to the other room in a bid to save their own lives. The shouts alerted the villagers, who hurried to their house and saw Sundari dead in a pool of blood.

Police were called and Sundari's body was taken for an autopsy.

Dharamveer was subsequently arrested. Soldier told Indian media that his father had earlier also got angry over tea but had typically shouted at his mother, without resorting to physical violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai said: "Dharamveer and Sundari had a fight over making tea. He then took out a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck from behind, which led to her immediate death."