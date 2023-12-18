Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned? Underworld Don Hospitalized in Pakistan's Karachi and Kept Under Tight Security: Reports

Notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been poisoned and rushed to hospital due to serious medical conditions. News of Ibrahim being poisoned started circulating on social media on Monday morning although there was no confirmation of the same, as per the information shared by his aide.

The 65-year-old fugitive, who has been sought after by Indian authorities for a long time, is currently living in Karachi after managing to evade law enforcement agencies around the world. Police in India are trying to gather additional information about the underworld don's hospitalization from his relatives, Alishah Parkar and Sajid Wagle. His family members have refrained from making comments about his health.

Dawood Poisoned and in Hospital

Geo TV News in Pakistan has covered the ongoing discussions on social media, acknowledging the rumors surrounding Ibrahim's health following his admission to a Karachi hospital. Reports suggest that the cause of his hospitalization is poisoning, but no concrete evidence or confirmation has been provided.

In January, Haseena Parker's son, the nephew of Dawood Ibrahim, informed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that the underworld figure resides in Karachi after entering into a second marriage.

Notably, Ibrahim is reportedly the sole occupant of the hospital floor where he is admitted, with restricted access limited to top hospital authorities and his immediate family members.

The veil of secrecy surrounding his health has sparked questions and intensified curiosity about the circumstances leading to his current condition.

According to the chargesheet filed by the NIA against Ibrahim, it has been claimed that he, along with his top aides, exercises control over Karachi airport in Pakistan.

Evading Police Across the Globe

Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been a fugitive and has been residing in Pakistan for three decades. The 1993 bombings led to over 250 casualties and left thousands injured. Authorities are closely monitoring his health condition amidst heightened concerns and swirling rumors.

Ibrahim faces numerous charges in India, including terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. Designated as a global terrorist in 2003, he has a long history of involvement in various criminal activities.

Born in December 1955 in India in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, Ibrahim's family later relocated to Mumbai's Dongri area.

During the 1970s, he rose to prominence within Mumbai's underworld, initially aligning with the Haji Mastan gang. His influence grew over time, ultimately resulting in the identification of his criminal organization as the infamous "D-Company."

While there is ongoing speculation about Ibrahim's health, it is important to note that these claims lack official verification. His association with criminal activities and fugitive status has kept him in the headlines for decades, adding a layer of complexity to the current situation.