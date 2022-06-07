SHOCKING: British Tourist Raped In Front of Boyfriend While Taking Massage on Beach in India

A British tourist was reportedly raped in front of her boyfriend while she was taking a beach massage in the Indian city of Goa, authorities said on Monday. Police said that a 32-year-old local has been arrested in connection with the horrifying incident. The holidaymaker is said to have been raped near the popular tourist spot of Arambol Beach in Southern India.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and the suspect is being interrogated. The condition of the victim is not known. The incident has left both tourists and locals shocked. Goa is one of the biggest attractions for foreign tourists in India.

Raped in Broad Daylight

According to local media, the British woman and her boyfriend were holidaying in Goa. The incident happened last Thursday when the couple was at Arambol Beach, one of the most popular destinations in Goa, India.

The woman alleged in her complaint that she was raped after being lured to get a massage. The woman said that the attacker asked her to take a massage and she readily agreed. However, while he was giving her a massage, the man suddenly raped her, and her shocked boyfriend cried for help.

The helpless boyfriend tried to call for help but no one was nearby and the attacker continued to rape the woman. The incident happened near Sweet Water Lake, which is located close to Arambol beach.

Although the attack took place on Thursday, police said that the woman lodged the complaint only on Monday after consulting with the British Embassy in India and her family members in the United Kingdom.

Suspect Nabbed

Police launched a manhunt and on Monday evening and attested a 32-year-old man named Vincent D'Souza. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," an unidentified police officer told news agency PTI.

The man arrested had previously worked in a school library, local police Inspector Vikram Naik said.

The police said that a first information report has been registered against the accused man under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused person and the woman were sent for medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa town near Panaji.

D'Souza due to appear in court on Monday, June 13. No details about the British couple have been released to the public. An FCDO Spokesperson said: "We are providing consular support to a British National in Goa".

However, this isn't the first time that a foreign tourist has been raped in Goa.

Last month, police arrested a man suspected of raping a 12-year-old Russian girl while working as a room attendant at a resort in Arambol, North Goa.

In June 2021, four men posing as cops allegedly raped two little girls in Goa. The accused also threatened the victim to post images of the rape on social media if they weren't paid Rs 65,000.

In 2010, a nine-year-old Russian girl was raped on Arambol beach while she was on a holiday with her mother. One of the two accused had engaged the mother in a conversation while the crime was being committed.