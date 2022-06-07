Russian President Vladimir Putin is Dead, Body Double Being Used? Another Dubious Claim Citing British Intelligence

Multiple claims about the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin have surfaced on social media. The speculations started after similar doubts raised by the senior officials of British intelligence.

Recently, Putin's visit to the military hospital in Moscow was embroiled in controversy after several social media users claimed it to be staged. It was claimed that members of Federal Security Service (FSB) were repeatedly being used to pose as patients or factory workers in the videos and pictures from the staged visit.

"Putin's Cronies Will Keep His Death Under Wraps"

Speculations about Putin using a body double and staging his visits to public places have gained momentum since the reports about his deteriorating health have surfaced in wake of the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Daily Star reported that senior MI6 bosses have claimed that if Putin died, the report will be kept under the wraps to maintain Russia's power as long as possible.

Speaking to the outlet, an unnamed intelligence source said that Putin is very ill and when he dies his death will be kept secret for weeks, if not months.

"There is also the possibility that he is already dead. It's impossible to know. It is believed that Putin has employed body doubles in the past when he has been unwell and the Kremlin could be doing so now," the outlet reported.

Speculation on Social Media

"Putin is the head of a small group of senior officials who are completely loyal to him. The real fear (for his cronies) is that once his death is announced there could be a Kremlin coup and Russian generals will want to withdraw from Ukraine. Putin's death will leave them powerless and vulnerable so they have a vested Â­interest in saying that Putin is alive â€“ when the reverse could be true," stated the source.

The popularity of the Russian President has plummeted following his invasion of Ukraine, which many believe to be illegal. However, the social media was rife with talks about Putin's death.

"British intelligence bosses claim Vladimir Putin may already be dead with a body double taking his place, according to reports. Speculation is mounting Putin's health has been declining, with footage showing him shaking uncontrollably, which sparked Parkinson's rumours," read a tweet.