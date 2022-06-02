Georgia Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Raping Woman in Her Home While On-Duty

A senior sheriff's deputy in Georgia is accused of raping a woman at her home while he was on duty and in uniform.

Deputy Jerry W. Gloverâ€”who has since been firedâ€”was arrested on Tuesday for rape, violation of oath of office, and false imprisonment.

Glover Allegedly Had Sex with the Woman Without Her Consent

Glover, 81, a resident of Rock Spring, Georgia was taken into custody after The Lafayette Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on May 11 for help investigating a sheriff's deputy who allegedly raped a woman, according to a press release from the bureau.

"The investigation revealed that Glover had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform," the press release said.

Glover knew the woman through his duties as a deputy sheriff, his boss Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson told Law & Crime. Wilson confirmed that Glover was allegedly on duty and in uniform when he went to her house.

Wilson said the woman made the report to local police the same day. Nashville Fox affiliate WZTV reported that, according to Wilson, Glover allegedly "pulled up to the victim's home, went inside, forced her to have sex and then went back into service."

Glover Fired from His Position as Court Officer

Glover, who had been assigned as a court officer, was put on administrative leave at the start of the investigation, Wilson said. Glover's division handled duties like serving civil papers, transporting criminals, and doing courthouse security, the sheriff said.

Glover was reportedly working as a court officer for the past seven years before he was fired on Friday, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.

"It's certainly not the morals that we strive to achieve in this agency," Wilson said. "I'm very disappointed that he has committed an act that reflects on him, and it does reflect on the entire agency, and on that, I am very sorry."

Glover was booked into the Walker County Jail. He was denied bond in a first appearance hearing on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. A bond hearing is scheduled to take place June 9 in Walker County Superior Court.