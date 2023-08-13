Former Senator Scott Brown Threatened Joe Biden to 'Kick the S**t Out of' Then Vice President for 'Getting Handsy' With His TV Star Wife Gail Huff

Scott Brown, a former senator from Massachusetts, claims that he once threatened to "kick the s**t" out of Joe Biden for getting "handsy" with his TV star wife Gail Huff more than a decade ago, he recalled this week. Brown, 63, claimed to have issued Biden, 80, a clear warning during his swearing-in ceremony with the then Vice President in 2010.

"I told him I'd kick the sh-t out of â€“ beat the â€“ I told him to stop," Brown told host Tom Shattuck on the "Burn Barrel" podcast Wednesday. "He didn't act the way I thought he should," Brown added. "And, you know, we called him on it, and that's it."

Naughty at 80

The incident took place in 2010, when Biden, in his role as the president of the Senate, posed for a photo with Brown and his wife, Gail Huff Brown during the Republican's swearing-in event at the US Capitol.

Shattuck asked whether Biden had exhibited overly familiar behavior or engaged in the peculiar act of sniffing Huff's hair, a bizarre behavior that the president has faced allegations of multiple times. Brown chose not to delve into details.

However, he did confirm that there had been inappropriate behavior and then said, "No, no. It's old news, it's old news."

"Was he like hair sniffing Gail, or was he handsy with Gail - or did I imagine it?" Shuttuck asked.

Instead of blaming Biden's inappropriate physical behavior for anything else, Brown held his incipient dementia accountable for it. He suggested that this cognitive condition has deteriorated further during his time as president.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Brown replied.

"He didn't act the way I thought he should," Brown added.

"And, you know, we called him on it, and that's it."

Shuttuck said that Biden's history of touching women in ways that make them feel "skeeved out" is not acceptable.

"I spent quite a bit of time with him. I enjoyed his company," Brown said.

"But we all know people who have dementia and have the beginning of Alzheimer's, and he's got it," he said.

"I mean, it's the walk. It's the way he's mumbling, his anger outbursts. And it's a shame that we can't do better in this great country."

Biden's Bizarre Behavior

Biden has faced consistent criticism for his inappropriate conduct over the years. Only recently, there was an incident where the 80-year-old President was seen playfully pretending to eat a little girl's hand before proceeding to engage in his characteristic hair-sniffing behavior.

This incident occurred while he was interacting with a mother and her daughter on the tarmac before his return to Washington from Europe.

Biden visited Helsinki after the NATO summit in Lithuania, where he faced criticism for making a creepy comment to a female Finnish reporter.

This incident is just one of the most recent strange occurrences involving the president, who has previously raised concerns due to his interactions with young people.

In June, there was a viral video that showed Biden touching actress Eva Longoria inappropriately.

The incident was caught on camera just before a White House screening of Longoria's directorial debut film, "Flamin' Hot." In the footage, Biden can be seen placing his hand on the chest of the Desperate Housewives' star.

In a separate incident last year, Biden faced criticism after he seemed to grasp a young girl by her shoulder and told her "no serious guys till you're 30." This incident took place while he was posing for a photograph with the teenager and her friends at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California.