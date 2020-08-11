Nine men, including three US soldiers, were arrested during a sting operation conducted to bust a child prostitution racket in Texas. Out of the three soldiers arrested, two are posted at Ford Hood, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The Texas Attorney General's Office reported that there are around 79,000 victims of youth and minor sex trafficking in Texas. Special Victim's Unit of the Killeen Police Department along with Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program conducted the sting operation.

Money, Drugs and Alcohol Offered for Sex Acts with Minors

During the sting operation, the suspects contacted the police officials, believing them to be minor girls between the age of 15-16 years, through various social media platforms. Later, they agreed to exchange money, drugs or alcohol for having sex with the minor girls. The arrests were made after the accused men arrived at the location agreed upon to meet the minor girls, reported The Hill.

"The overall goal was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts," a statement issued by the Killeen police department read.

Those arrested have been identified as Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez, Brian Harley Flynn, Brandon Anthony Lee, Dustin Edward Johnson, Timmy Jones Jr.,Shaun Paul Moore, Rakeem Jamal Nelson, and Pierre Jean.

The arrested men have been charged on seven counts of felony prostitution charges and two counts of misdemeanor prostitution charges. The police also recovered two guns from the possession of the suspects.

Fort Hood Soldiers Notorious for Involvement in Sex Racket

Among those arrested, Anthony Xavier Antwon, and Timmy Jones Jr. are posted at Fort Hood, while Pierre Jean, is stationed at a base in San Antonio, reported New York Post.

It is not for the first time that soldiers posted at Fort Hood were arrested for their involvement in the sex-trafficking and prostitution racket. In a similar operation conducted by the Temple Police Department and Bell County Sheriff's Department in March this year.

Out of the 12 men arrested, six were identified as soldiers stationed at Fort Hood. During a sting operation conducted in September 2017, 13 active-duty soldiers from Fort Hood, were arrested by the law enforcement agencies.