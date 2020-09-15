A 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home near Houston, authorities said. The incident took place on Sunday night after all the family members had gone off to sleep, when suddenly a series of bullets pierced through the window of the victim's bedroom and hit her.

The victim has been identified as Sierra Rhodd and police have arrested an 18-year old woman named Emma Presler in connection with the gruesome murder. Police believe that Presler wasn't the only assailant and are trying to trace her accomplices. Presler is currently booked in Harris County jail on an unrelated charge.

Shot Brutally

The deadly attack on Rhodd took place at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Timber Crest in northwest Harris County. According to the police, Rhodd was in her bedroom when several gunshots were aimed at her family's home. Police said Rhodd's parents and younger brother were also at the home but escaped unhurt.

According to preliminary investigations, it was a planned attacked with multiple people involved in the shooting. Detectives say a group of assailants surrounded the Rhodd family's home and opened fire with at least a rifle, shotgun and pistol.

Rhodd died instantly after being hit multiple times without even realizing what was happening. "My girl didn't do nothing to deserve anything," said Michael Rhodd, her father. "She has cerebral palsy, laying in the bed and you shoot her in the face."

Killed for no Reason

As the gunfire erupted, the Rhodd family was in a panic. Inside the home was Rhodd, her 15-year-old brother, her mother and her father.The shooters were able to flee the scene but not before her brother managed to grab a gun and shoot at the gunmen, according to Harris County deputies.

Dozens of shell casings were also found from the street to the front yard, police said. Investigators believe that there were multiple shooters from multiple vehicles who shot up the house. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, however, family members suspect the intended target was Rhodd's 15-year-old brother.

Police too believe that Rhodd wasn't the actual target given that she had mental disabilities and mostly kept to herself inside her home. Instead, the motive for the shooting was retaliation against Rhodd's brother due to an ongoing feud.

Police so far have arrested a woman, Emma Presler, while several have been detained. An investigation is still ongoing and police believe that they will soon be able to track the other suspects. A motorcycle that appeared to have been ditched was located in the street outside of the residence, which police believe was stolen before the crime.