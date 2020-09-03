A Minneapolis man reportedly killed his wife over lack of sex and then fatally shot two of his neighbors, who were sisters, according to authorities. Police said that one of the critically injured was a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on Sunday night, following which the suspect hid in the basement of his home and was arrested after a long standoff.

Police were informed and on reaching the scene they found a woman Angela Lynn, 47, dead in the garage, while the suspect Jason Michael Mesich, 48, could be heard yelling in the house. Mesich even refused to come out of the house and was uncooperative. He now faces multiple second-degree murder charges while investigation is still on to find out if Mesich was mentally sound.

Killed Brutally

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's office, the incident began around 11 pm on Sunday, when Mesich, in a violent fit of rage, first shot Lynn for not having enough sex with him. Mesich first shot Lynn in the neck and torso and then turned his gun on his neighbors Makayla Saulter-Outlaw, 12, and her sister, Canisha Saulter, 29.

The two sisters were reportedly outside their home loading a moving truck at the time when Mesich rushed toward them and started spraying bullets at them. Makayla was shot in the head, while Canisha was shot several times in her leg and hip, according to the authorities. Makayla was reportedly holding Canisha's one-year-old daughter when Mesich started firing from his gun, and used her body to shield the infant from gunfire.

Lynn died at the spot while Makayla remains in critical condition in hospital. It is still unclear if she will ever fully recover as she has been partially paralyzed.

Just for Lack of Sex?

Following the incident, police were informed. Officers reached a home in the 8300 block of 15th Avenue just after 11 pm and found a woman dead in the garage, who they identified as Lynn. Officers also heard Mesich yelling in the house, but he refused to come out and fired multiple shots from inside, police said. Officers arrested him early Monday after a long standoff.

Police estimate Mesich fired off at least 40 rounds during the police standoff. They also found a cache of several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home. Although Mesich didn't cooperate initially, he later said that he grabbed his gun after he and his wife had an argument over a lack of sex.

During interrogations, Mesich reportedly admitted to shooting his neighbors because he "hated all children." He now faces three second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his wife and critically injuring two women. Mesich is currently in the Hennepin County Jail, and could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted.