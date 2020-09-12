Two British girls were hospitalized after they were allegedly gangraped by a group of eight men while vacationing in Italy. The incident happened earlier this week and police so far have managed to arrest four men. The tourists, whose ages have not been revealed, were attending a house party on the edge of town when they were attacked.

Local media reports claim that the group dragged the two girls out of the party and raped them, following which they were brutally beaten up before being dumped in the bushes. The four men arrested are reportedly "well-known bullies and thugs" and have a series of criminal records in the past.

Raped Brutally

According to local media reports, the two British girls were attending a house party in the Basilicata province of Matera in southern Italy on Monday night. Suddenly, a group of eight men gatecrashed and grabbed the women, dragging them out of the room and gangraped them. The age of the two victims haven't been revealed yet, as they are too young.

However, the men didn't stop there. The two women were brutally punched and kicked after being gangraped and were finally dumped in the bushes. "On the night between 7-8 September, in Marconia di Pisticci, sexual violence was committed against two foreign minors who were at a party in a villa," Matera authorities said in a press release.

So far police have arrested four men in connection with the horrifying incident. The four men have been described by the authorities as "well-known bullies and thugs". All the four arrested are between 19 and 23 years old, police said during a Friday press conference. The two women have been admitted to a local hospital where they are being treated. The girls are still suffering from both "physical pain and shock".

Sudden Attack

Four more men are still on the run and authorities are trying to track them. Initial investigations suggest that all the eight men have past criminal records. Police said it is not clear if the alleged rape took place at the event itself or somewhere nearby. According to local media, the two women despite suffering the brutal attack, somehow managed to return to their accommodation after which police were alerted and they were then rushed to a hospital in Matera, around 40 miles away.

The 12,000 residents of Marconia are in deep state of shock, according to local paper La Gazetta Del Mezzogiorno which called it an 'extremely shameful' case. The Pisticci State Police Commissioner is leading the investigation and not much detail has been released due to young ages of the alleged victims.