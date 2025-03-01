Shivon Zilis: Elon Musk's Baby Mama Reveals She Gave Birth to DOGE Head's Fourth Child, Making Him Dad of 14 Children

DOGE mastermind Elon Musk has once again added to his growing family, as Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis confirmed on Friday night that they have welcomed their fourth child together. This newborn is believed to be Musk's 14th child, amid his ongoing legal scuffle with conservative influencer Ashley St Clair.

Zilis personally made the announcement on X, revealing not only the arrival of their latest addition but also disclosing the previously unknown name of their third child. "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Zilis, 38, wrote in her post.

New Family Member

"Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ❤️," Zilis added. Musk acknowledged the news with a simple heart emoji: '❤️.'

Zilis seems unperturbed by the ongoing speculation about Musk's ever-expanding family, as her tweet indicates that her priority remains her children.

Rumors about Musk and Zilis growing their family have circulated for some time, especially after Bloomberg reported in June 2024 that the two had quietly welcomed their third child earlier that year.

Musk, 53, later responded to the speculation, rejecting claims that the birth had been kept hidden.

"As for 'secretly fathered,' that is ... false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'" Musk said at the time.

The newest addition to Musk's ever-expanding family aligns with his well-known concerns about declining global birth rates. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has repeatedly used his platform to warn that many countries are already experiencing birth rates below replacement levels.

"Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory,'" Musk said last year adding how "2.1 kids is replacement rate, and obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point."

"Bravo to big families," Musk declared in 2022 while discussing his expanding number of children.

Musk's children come from multiple relationships, with Zilis being the most recent to join the list of co-parents.

She and Musk previously welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021—just a month before his then-partner, musician Grimes, had their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

His Many Children

The billionaire also shares two children with Grimes and six with his ex-wife, author Justine Wilson. Zilis' recent revelation confirmed that their previously unnamed third child is called Arcadia.

Meanwhile, Musk's name has been surfacing in legal filings as he faces a paternity dispute with conservative activist Ashley St. Clair, 26. She has filed a lawsuit against the DOGE mogul, alleging that he is the father of her five-month-old son.

St. Clair, who is seeking sole custody, insists there is no doubt about the child's paternity. In her legal documents, she said that she "did not have sexual intercourse with any other male during the time the child was conceived."

The influencer also claims that Musk was not present during the child's birth and has shown no interest in seeking custody. As evidence, St. Clair submitted alleged text messages from Musk.

In one exchange, Musk allegedly acknowledged her newborn, saying, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend."

Another message from November 2024 allegedly read, "I want to knock you up again," with a follow-up message from February of this year saying, "Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."