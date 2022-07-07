Elon Musk Had Secret Twins with Nuralink Top Executive Shivon Zilis, Weeks Before He Welcomed Second Child with Grimes

Elon Musk has secret twins with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, according to a new report. Musk, reportedly welcomed the twins with Zilis last year, just weeks before he welcomed a child with Grimes via surrogate, according to court documents. This now makes Musk officially the father of nine children.

According to court documents, Musk had the twins with Zills in November 2021, just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, the musician who performs as Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December, according to Business Insider. It is still not known why Musk and Zilis kept it a secret so long.

Nine Not Seven

Musk, 51, reportedly quietly welcome twins with Zilis, 36, in November 2021. Zilis is the director of operations at Musk's brain-machine interface company Neuralink. Musk and Zills reportedly filed a petition to have the twins' names changed so that they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," according to Business Insider.

Although the names of the children are yet unknown, a judge in Austin, Texas, is said to have authorized the order in May.

Musk and Zilis are yet to comment on their relationship and the twins following the revelations.

The twins were born just a few weeks before Musk and now-ex Grimes had their second kid via surrogate in December 2021, a girl named Exa Dark Siderael, according to Business Insider. Additionally, they share X A-Xii, a 2-year-old son.

Zilis reportedly met Musk in 2015 as a result of their joint employment at OpenAI. She later worked as a project director for Tesla before joining Musk's business Neuralink in 2017 as director of operations and special projects.

Expanding His Family

Musk now officially has nine children. Of them, two each are with Zilis and Grimes. Musk, who is dating actress Natasha Bassett of "Britney Ever After" fame shares five more children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

They are named Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian -- are with his first wife Justine Wilson. Musk and the Canadian author Wilson married in January 2000, and Nevada Alexander was born to them in 2002. Nevada, unfortunately, passed away from SIDS at the age of just 10 weeks.

Had he lived, Musk would have been the father of 10 children today.

In a 2020 interview with New York Times interview, Musk described his approach to fatherhood and acknowledged that he doesn't get involved much when his children are little.

"Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he said of his then-partner.

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," he elaborated at the time. "I think just doing what I've done with my other kids."

It is not known why Musk and Zilis kept they relationship a secret. It's also unclear whether they will co-parent or whether they will still be together.

However, according to Business Insider, Zilis bought a $4 million home last August in Austin, Texas, where Tesla is officially headquartered.

Zilis, who is now Neuralink's director of operations and special projects, has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Musk to hire to lead Twitter Inc. following his $44 billion takeover agreement.

In 2020, Zilis tweeted in support of Musk's intention to relocate Tesla out of California because to COVID-19 limitations.