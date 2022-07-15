Errol Musk: Elon Musk's Father Confirms Having Secret Second Child with Stepdaughter Three Years Back

The Musk family is expanding at a rapid pace, with Tesla chief Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk revealing that he had a second unplanned child with his own stepdaughter, who is Elon's stepsister. Errol Musk, 76, told The Sun that he had a daughter with 35-year-old Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago in 2019.

However, he kept it a secret for three years before opening up on Wednesday. The two already share a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, born in 2017. Errol Musk also told the publication that the pregnancy was completely "unplanned" and the two don't live together anymore given their 41-year age difference.

Shocking Revelations

Errol Musk, who so long kept everything about his second child with Jana a secret, on Wednesday bragged that the Musk family is here to reproduce. "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," he said.

In 2017, Errol Musk had his first kid, Elliot Rush, who was similarly unplanned, with Jana, the daughter of his second wife whom he had nurtured since she was four years old. However, the two don't live together, although Errol Musk wants them to live with him but he said that the last time they visited "the kids were starting to get on my nerves."

He also refused to rule out having even more children. Elon, 51, reportedly lost it at the shocking revelation and went "berserk" after learning that his father had fathered a child with his step-sister.

She "looks just like my other daughters," Errol Musk said, even though he acknowledges he hasn't run a paternity test on his newest child. After the birth of Elliot Rush, Jana stayed with Errol for nearly 18 months, and it appears that during this time, she fell pregnant once more.

The old age lothario, however, remarked that Jana was not only one generation younger than he wasâ€”that was Heideâ€”but two generations younger, and that he could not keep up with a woman who was 41 years younger than him.

"I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I've ever seen in my life," he said.

Errol Musk also acknowledged that besides Elon Musk, his four daughters, who considered Jana as a sibling, were shocked by the relationship and thought it was "creepy."

Strange Family

Errol's Musk admission comes just a week after it was revealed that Elon Musk fathered twins with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink, weeks before the birth of his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes.

It is clear that Errol Musk shares his most famous son's passionate desire to have children.

Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer who also enjoyed sailing boats and flying planes, married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. The couple split in 1979 after which he married Jana's mother Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana. The couple was together for 18 years have two children together.

Errol and Heide shared two biological children, but he also assisted in raising Jana, who was just four years old when he married Heide. After 18 years of marriage, Errol and Heide ultimately got a divorce.

The complexity of the Musk family tree is increasing every day. Elon has fathered 10 children, compared to Errol's seven.

The Musk family was left shocked in 2017 when Jana fell pregnant with Errol's child. As a result of it, Errol Musk and Elon Musk had a sour fallout. Although Errol Musk denies having a bad relationship with his billionaire son, Elon Musk has previously described his engineer father as "evil" and a "terrible human being."

Elon Musk may be furious with his father for siring several children with various mothers, but he has experience doing the same.

It was recently reported that Elon Musk had twins with Shivon Zilis, 36, the director of operations at Neuralink. Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes; a son named X Ã† A-12 or 'X' for short, born in May 2020; and daughter Exa Dark Siderael, or 'Y' for short, who was born via surrogate in December 2021; and he also has another five kids with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.