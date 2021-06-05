Shirtless Zayn Malik Filmed Swearing During NYC Club Stand-off; Narrowly Avoids Brawl [VIDEO]

Zayn Malik was caught on camera exchanging blows with a reveler in a very tense stand-off in the street outside a bar in New York. The incident which took place on Thursday shows the former One Director member getting into a verbal altercation with a man who exited the Little Sister Lounge, which was next door to where Malik was standing, according to TMZ.

The video obtained by TMZ has since gone viral. Sources told the outlet that Malik, whose girlfriend Gigi Hadid was not with him, was smoking a cigarette when an unknown man tried picking a fight with the Dusk Till Dawn singer.

Wild Night

Shocking video footage shows Malik, 28, becoming visibly enraged and starts swearing at the unidentified man outside Amsterdam Billiards Club in East Village. According to TMZ, the singer was smoking outside the venue at 2am when the group of men left a neighboring bar.

Suddenly, one man lunged at Malik, who was separated from the man by people seemingly part of his team. In response, Malik to started hurling insults dropping the F-bomb occasionally. Malik is heard repeatedly shouting "what the f**k are you talking about" at him.

The man then shouts a homophobic slur at Malik, who responds with further insults including calling the man a 'b***tard.' The short video shows Malik become increasingly angry during the confrontation as other members of the group try to break up the situation.

At one point Malik is also seen going shitless. However, there was no physical altercation between Malik and the man and police wasn't called.

Avoiding Big Trouble

Although there was no physical altercation and police intervention wasn't required, TMZ mentioned that it was unclear why Malik had his shirt off as sources said he was wearing it while inside the bar. Zayn lives in New York with his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and the couple shares a baby daughter Khai.

"Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems," one of the Amsterdam Billiards Club's owners tells Page Six.

"I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I'm not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn't wearing it outside!" he added, laughing.

Last month, Malik shared a rare insight into balancing fatherhood with his career after welcoming his daughter last September. The singer has also been maintaining a low profile since he became a father. It thus comes as quite a shock to many of his fans, more so because they still don't know what the exact reason was behind the wild fight.