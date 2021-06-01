Angel Hernandez Grado: Instagram Star S2K Wya Livestreams Suicide in Police Chase after Abusing Girlfriend [VIDEO]

An Instagram influencer live-streamed his final moments before killing himself following a high-speed police chase in California as they tried to arrest him for allegedly abusing his girlfriend and his mother. Angel Hernandez Grado, 28, also known as S2K Wya on Instagram, killed himself during an hours-long chase and standoff with police on Interstate 5 near San Diego last Wednesday.

Grado was a popular social media car influencer and his tragic death has left his fans shocked. Grado was being hunted by police after a complaint of domestic violence was made. The video of the standoff before he turned the gun on himself, has since gone viral.

Tragic Death

Grado was accused of strangling and tying up his girlfriend, 25, in his apartment in San Diego, California. Police said the Grado's girlfriend had contacted law enforcement around 8:40pm on Tuesday, according to an ABC7 report. She reportedly told cops that her boyfriend was going to buy a firearm and if she called officers, then he would kill her, according to the The San Diego Tribune.

Responding to the complaint, officers started hunting for Grado, who was well known within the car racing community. However, Grado had left the apartment by that time. His girlfriend said that she managed to escape and alert neighbors after Grado left the apartment.

Following that San Diego Police started looking for Grado and found him driving on the 15 Freeway in San Diego County but he refused to pull over. When he refused, police chased him along several freeways before eventually deploying spike strips to stop him. Aerial footage obtained by ABC7shows around three dozen police officers and armored vehicles surrounding Grado's car on the highway.

The drama started after that. After police spiked his tires, Grado instead of cooperating, started livestreaming the entire event as officers closed in on him. He filmed himself brandishing a gun and can be seen crying as police helicopters circled above his car, the footage of which has now gone viral.

His Final Moments

The social media car influencer broke down as he filmed his final moments on Instagram and can be seen saying that he loved his son and urged him to take care of his family. "I love my boy. I tried my hardest but I f**ked up," he said.

"I am now weak. I just f***ing hate my life, bro. I'm just tired of this f***ing life, f*** the police," he continued, adding, "They got all my tires but f*** the law. I'm above the law."

Grado also said that he wanted his son to grow up and play baseball and soccer and at the same time love cars. Before killing himself, he also posted a photo of himself with his son.

It isn't that police didn't try to stop Grado from killing himself. In fact they tried to negotiate with him for almost an after he told them he was armed with a gun. Grado actually tried to drive off but was stopped by two armored vehicles but soon after that Grado shot himself in the head. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grado was a car enthusiast with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital suffering from broken ribs and bruises over her face and body. While reporting to police she said that Grado had tied her up, sexually assaulted her, strangled her and hit her head with an axe.