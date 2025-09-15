Shin's Project Premieres on Monday; Episode 1 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Shin's Project, the new black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re, has premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. It introduced Dr. Romantic star Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former top-class negotiator. Family by Choice star Bae Hyun Sung appeared as Jo Philip, a rookie judge. Castaway Diva actress Lee Re played Lee Shi On, a bold and energetic delivery rider.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is a new black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here is everything to know about Shin's Project episode 1, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The black comedy drama focused on an undercover operation by Mr. Shin and his new employee, Jo Philip. The newly released stills show the duo working together in perfect sync.

"The web of relationships surrounding Mr. Shin will bring laughter, emotion, and deep resonance. Each episode will feature special stories and surprise appearances, making the drama even more enjoyable. We ask for viewers' great interest and love," the producers teased.

Cast member Han Suk Kyu recently opened up about his character in the new drama. The actor said he used soft fabrics and colours while portraying the chicken restaurant owner. When he portrayed a negotiator, he focused on a sleeker and polished look.

"When he's the chicken restaurant owner, I used soft colors and fabrics, and when he becomes the negotiator, I aimed for a sleeker, more polished look. Just changing clothes on set made it immediately clear—'Ah, now he's the owner,' or 'Now he's the negotiator'—so both the cast and crew could fully immerse themselves," the actor shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shin's Project Episode 1: