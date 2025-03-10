Park Shin Hye May Portray Elite Financial Supervisory Officer in New Office Drama

Park Shin Hye might portray an elite financial supervisory officer in the new office drama. The mini-series will revolve around the life of a financial supervisory officer named Hong Geum Bo. She undergoes a drastic transformation, investigating suspicious financial activities. This story is set during the turbulent IMF crisis in the late 1990s.

Director Park Seon Ho, known for the hit K-dramas, like Business Proposal and Brewing Love, will become the producing director of this office drama. Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung, known for writing the script for Into the Ring, will write this mini-series.

There are several reports about Park Shin Hye portraying the role of Hong Geum Bo in the mini-series. According to her agency SALT Entertainment, the actress has received an offer to appear in the upcoming office drama. The entertainment firm stated that she is currently reviewing the offer.

"Park Shin Hye received an offer to star in Miss Undercover Boss and is currently reviewing the offer," the agency stated.

Miss Undercover Boss

Miss Undercover Boss is the working title of this new office drama. This mini-series will narrate the story of a financial supervisory officer, 35, who only knows about work. She uses her young appearance to do an undercover operation as a high school graduate employee, 20. Hong Geum Bo begins working at a securities firm and investigates suspicious financial activities. Her undercover operation leads to a series of comedic events.

If Park Shin Hye accepts the offer and decides to appear as Hong Geum Bo, she will feature a financial officer who goes undercover as a high school graduate employee. The worker will be tasked with limited office work at a securities firm.

Last year, Park Shin Hye appeared in two hit dramas -- The Judge from Hell and Doctor Slump. She portrayed a struggling anesthesiologist named Nam Ha Neul in the JTBC drama Doctor Slump. The actress appeared as possessed judge Kang Bit Na in the SBS mini-series The Judge from Hell. Both television dramas received lots of love from Korean drama lovers worldwide. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next project.