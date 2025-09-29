Shin's Project Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Shin's Project episode 5 will air on tvN on Monday (September 29) at 8:50 PM KST. Mr. Shin officially declared his candidacy for the city council in an effort to put an end to the wrongdoing of city councilman Choi Woong Sik and his son Choi Yong Min. The newly released stills hint at his bold political debut.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is an ongoing black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here is everything to know about Shin's Project episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

Mr. Shin will shake things up in this chapter by officially declaring his candidacy for the city council. The newly released stills feature his election campaign. A photo shows him radiating passion and energy by raising his arms into the air while addressing the crowd.

Another image shows Lee Si On cheerfully handing out campaign posters. Meanwhile, the third image captures Philip's shock after hearing about Mr. Shin's sudden pledge. Watch Shin's Project episode 5 on tvN on Monday (September 29) at 8:50 PM KST.

Cast member Han Suk Kyu dished about his character in the new drama. The actor said he used soft fabrics and colours while portraying the chicken restaurant owner. When he portrayed a negotiator, he focused on a sleeker and polished look.

"When he's the chicken restaurant owner, I used soft colors and fabrics, and when he becomes the negotiator, I aimed for a sleeker, more polished look. Just changing clothes on set made it immediately clear—'Ah, now he's the owner,' or 'Now he's the negotiator'—so both the cast and crew could fully immerse themselves," the actor shared.

