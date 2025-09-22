Shin's Project Episode 3 to Feature Mr. Shin Diving into High-Stakes Negotiation

Shin's Project, the black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re, will return with a new episode on tvN on Monday (September 22) at 8:50 PM KST. Mr. Shin will dive into a high-stakes negotiation related to a deadly hostage situation. The production team has teased a tense confrontation between the negotiator and a hostile complainant.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is an ongoing black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here is everything to know about Shin's Project episode 3, including the preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

Mr. Shin will struggle to negotiate with Lee Sang Hyun as his unconventional tactics does not show results during the tense confrontation. The high-stakes negotiation aims to persuade the hostile complainant to delete a post that he left on the public complaints board. The negotiation is at the centre of a bomb threat, which has the capability of leveling a building and killing everybody inside.

Mr. Shin tracks Sang Hyun and finds out that he is preparing a bomb attack. He requests a conversation with the hostile complainant and assesses the situation. Mr. Shin introduces himself as the hostage taker's representative to the late-arriving negotiation expert Jang Young Soo. The newly released stills feature a conversation between Mr. Shin and Sang Hyun. A photo shows a standoff between Mr. Shin and Jang Young Soo as part of the first negotiation condition.

Cast member Han Suk Kyu recently opened up about his character in the new drama. The actor said he used soft fabrics and colours while portraying the chicken restaurant owner. When he portrayed a negotiator, he focused on a sleeker and polished look.

"When he's the chicken restaurant owner, I used soft colors and fabrics, and when he becomes the negotiator, I aimed for a sleeker, more polished look. Just changing clothes on set made it immediately clear—'Ah, now he's the owner,' or 'Now he's the negotiator'—so both the cast and crew could fully immerse themselves," the actor shared.

