Shin's Project Episode 4: Mr. Shin Switches On Revenge Mode to Protect [Spoilers]

Shin's Project, the black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re, will return with a new episode on tvN on Tuesday (September 23) at 8:50 PM KST. Mr. Shin switches on his revenge mode in order to protect his delivery worker, Lee Si On, in the upcoming episode. The production team has teased a crisis for Si On.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is an ongoing black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here is everything to know about Shin's Project episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

Si On is one of Mr. Shin's most cherished workers. When she struggles to hold back her tears after encountering an abusive customer, Mr. Shin steps in to help her. The newly released stills show Si On going through the biggest crisis after experiencing violence and harassment from an abusive customer.

A photo shows her beginning to break down due to the customer's cruelty. Soon, the news reaches the chicken shop, forcing Mr. Shin to deal with the abusive customer. The followers of this black comedy drama can expect to watch a new side of Mr. Shin in the upcoming episode. Watch Shin's Project episode 4 on tvN on Tuesday (September 23) at 8:50 PM KST.

Cast member Han Suk-kyu has shared details about his character in the new drama. The actor said he used soft fabrics and colours while portraying the chicken restaurant owner. When he portrayed a negotiator, he focused on a sleeker and polished look.

"When he's the chicken restaurant owner, I used soft colors and fabrics, and when he becomes the negotiator, I aimed for a sleeker, more polished look. Just changing clothes on set made it immediately clear—'Ah, now he's the owner,' or 'Now he's the negotiator'—so both the cast and crew could fully immerse themselves," the actor shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shin's Project Episode 4: