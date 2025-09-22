My Troublesome Star Episode 11 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Troublesome Star episode 11 will air on ENA on Monday (September 22) at 10:00 pm KST. With only an episode left for the finale, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are waiting to watch what lies ahead for Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul in the penultimate episode. The biggest question of the hour is if the mystery surrounding Cheong Ja's life 25 years ago will be unfolded in the upcoming chapter.

Previously, Bong Da Hee unknowingly helped Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul in their secret investigation. The trio got into trouble while trying to uncover a mystery surrounding Riley. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 10, viewers are eager to know if the detective, the actress, and her niece can come out safely.

The preview for this week hints at trouble for the detective. It shows him in a precarious position. He may deal with a dangerous turn of events in this chapter. Meanwhile, the newly released stills tease the bold transformation of Cheong Ja, who does not hesitate to confront the people who have been hurting her both physically and mentally.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

My Troublesome Star is an ongoing romantic comedy drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (August 18). It stars Jang Da Ah, Lee Min Jae, Heo Gun Young, Han Ji Hyo, and Lee Da Yeon. Screenwriter Park Ji Ha wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Young Huon directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of an ordinary middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong Ja, who was once Korea's top star Im Se Ra.

The actress mysteriously loses her memory due to an accident and struggles to adjust to her new reality. A former detective named Dokgo Chul, who was her secret admirer, helps her navigate life after losing 25 years of memory in the blink of an eye.

Preview and Spoilers

Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul will courageously move forward with their investigation to uncover the secret dealings of Two One Entertainment. The preview shows Cheong Ja being taken to the hospital by Min Tae Sook, who informs the detective that the actress is seriously hurt. The video also features frustrated Kang Du Won, who feels that the detective will destroy him at all costs.

The short clip then shows a heated conversation between Cheong Ja and Go Hui Yeong. The bold transformation of Cheong Ja surprises Hui Yeong. The newly released stills show Cheong Ja fearlessly confronting Hui Yeong and blocking her colleague from attacking her. Cheong Ja's changed attitude and newfound strength leave Hui Yeong speechless.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills tease a secret meeting between Kang Doo Won and the aide who attacked Cheong Ja. Are they planning their next move against Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul? Watch My Troublesome Star episode 11, which will air on ENA on Monday (September 22) at 10:00 pm KST.