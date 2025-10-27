Shin's Project Episode 11 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More; What to Expect in Penultimate Chapter?

Shin's Project episode 11 will air on tvN on Monday (October 27) at 8:50 PM KST. The penultimate episode of this black comedy drama will feature the final mission of Mr. Shin. Though he plans to do it alone, Jo Philip, Lee Si On, dependable police officer Choi Chu, and veteran hacker-turned-public official Kim Soo Dong team up to help him.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is an ongoing black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here is everything to know about Shin's Project episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills capture Jo Philip's anxiety over Mr. Shin's disappearance. A photo focuses on Choi Chul's worried look as he makes a phone call. They will join forces to ensure his safety by tracking him down. Meanwhile, another set of stills teases a team-up between Lee Si On and Kim Soo Dong as they work together to help Mr. Shin.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shin will do everything to uncover the truth behind his son's death. The preview stills show him in all-black workwear, confronting Yoon Dong Hee. A photo shows him holding his son's photo and furiously confronting Dong Hee. Another image focuses on Dong Hee, who is tied up in a chair, and his face is covered in blood. Mr. Shin will do his best to uncover the truth about his son's death. Watch the final showdown of Mr. Shin via Shin's Project episode 11 on tvN on Monday (October 27) at 8:50 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shin's Project Episode 11: