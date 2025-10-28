Shin's Project Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Shin's Project episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 28) at 8:50 PM KST. It will reveal what lies ahead for Mr. Shin and his loved ones. The followers of this black comedy drama are eagerly anticipating a happy ending for their favorite characters.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viu.

Shin's Project is an ongoing black comedy drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re. It premiered on tvN on Monday (September 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series focuses on the life of a former legendary negotiator named Mr. Shin. He runs a chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. Screenwriter Ban Ki Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Shin Kyung Soo directed it.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shin's Project Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Ahead of the finale, the cast members, including Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, and Lee Re, have shared their final thoughts about Shin's Project. According to the Dr. Romantic star Suk Kyu, he found happiness in portraying Mr. Shin. The actor said the project helped him express a wide range of emotions onscreen.

"It still doesn't feel real that it's over. Mr. Shin was a character who carried both light and darkness within him, and I think the role gave me a stage to express a wide range of emotions and sides of myself. Because the drama explored themes and stories drawn from our everyday lives, I found joy in acting, but at times, it also broke my heart. Living through those emotions made the experience all the more meaningful. Personally, I believe that as an actor, my job is to create lasting memories for people. I'll keep working hard to create as many good memories as I can for as long as I'm able," Suk Kyu shared.

Meanwhile, Hyeon Seong said he learned a lot through the portrayal of Jo Philip. He said the project helped him gain great strength while spending time with director Shin Kyung Soo, senior actor Han Suk Kyu, and Lee Re. The actor then said he was happy to work with such wonderful mentors, colleagues, and friends. Hyeon Seong said he is grateful to the cast and crew of Shin's Project because the project was filled with new discoveries and experiences.

"Shin's Project is such a meaningful work to me that I can't quite believe it's already over. As both a viewer who watched every episode live and as Lee Re, who loves the 'Shin's Project' team, I'll treasure this drama in my heart. Thank you to everyone who supported the series and followed Lee Si On's journey," actress Lee Re shared.

Watch the final showdown of Mr. Shin via Shin's Project episode 12 on tvN on Tuesday (October 28) at 8:50 PM KST.