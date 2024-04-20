Shining SOLO Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of Romance Survival Show

Shining SOLO episode 8 will air on SBS on Sunday (April 21) at 12:30 AM KST. YG Entertainment released a new teaser video for this week featuring TREASURE members and female contestants. The clip teases the results after the young K-pop idols spent with the female participants.

People in Korea can watch the survival show on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the program live online on various online streaming platforms.

The romance survival show will feature TREASURE members and showcase their ability to impress young women candidates of their age. The appeal and charms will become the most important elements. The K-pop idols will get feedback from the female candidates every night. The female participants will cast their votes, and the contestant with the highest vote will be considered as the most appealing person.

The female candidates will also give feedback to those candidates, who failed to impress them. Junkyu, Asahi, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, and Haruto appeared in the first part of the show, which is divided into two parts. Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, Doyoung, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan appear in the second part of the new romance survival show.

Here is everything about the eighth episode of the romance survival show Shining SOLO, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic survival show will air on SBS on Sunday (April 21) at 12:30 AM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on SBS. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shining SOLO episode 8:

US - 10:30 pm

Canada - 10:30 pm

Australia - 1:00 pm

New Zealand - 4:30 pm

Japan - 12:30 pm

Mexico - 9:30 pm

Brazil - 3:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:30 am

India - 9:00 am

Indonesia - 12:30 pm

Singapore - 11:30 am

China - 11:30 am

Europe - 4:30 am

France - 4:30 am

Spain - 4:30 am

UK - 3:30 am

South Africa - 2:30 am

Philippines - 11:30 am

Preview and Spoilers

The premiere episode introduced TREASURE members as the participants of a dating show. In the chapter, Choi Hyun Suk said encountering outside of the workspace was a rare opportunity for them. The candidates have only a day left to impress the female candidates. Every night, the most charming man receives jewels from the female participants.

"We planned the program with two parts to densely capture the charm of each TREASURE member in the entertainment universe. The chemistry between Part 1 members Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk Yoon, Asahi, and Haruto will also be a unique and fun experience," YG Entertainment hinted.

Netizens' Reactions

"I support this program. I want TREASURE to grow. Not only in terms of their skill, performance, vocals, dance, acting, and everything. I want TREASURE to grow in this industry by not missing any opportunities. I also want them to feel real emotions as boys who need to socialize for their age. That way their feelings will become more real and I'm sure this will be useful for their future careers. Their songs will feel more real because they experience the feelings they should feel as humans, not idols. So I will be looking forward to this program with feeling happy Thank you TREASURE for your hard work. Thank you YG and SBS. I'm so very excited," a follower of the boy band wrote.

"Yesss!!! Treasure, I don't know about those delusional fans but I'm supporting my boys with full support and love. They are humans too and they deserve to try normal interests like this. And for those who hate this, wake up because they are NOT your pets, they're idols. Moreover, they're humans. Plus, if you can't support them in this one then don't call yourself a fan," another follower wrote.