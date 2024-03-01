Shining SOLO: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of New Romance Survival Show

Shining SOLO is a new romance survival show that will premiere on SBS on Sunday (Match 3) at 12:30 AM KST. YG Entertainment released a new teaser video featuring TREASURE members. The clip highlights the struggles of the young K-pop idols in an unfamiliar territory. People in Korea can watch the survival show on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the program live online on various online streaming platforms.

The romance survival show will feature TREASURE members and showcase their ability to impress young women candidates of their age. The appeal and charms of the contestants will become the two most vital elements in this survival show. The K-pop idols will get feedback from the female candidates every night. The female participants will cast their votes. The contestant with the highest vote will be considered the most appealing person.

The female candidates will also give feedback on the contestants with fewer charms. Junkyu, Asahi, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, and Haruto will appear in the first part of the show, which is divided into two parts. Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, Doyoung, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan will appear in the second part of the new romance survival show.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The new romantic survival show will premiere on SBS on Sunday (March 3) at 12:30 AM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on SBS. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shining SOLO:

US - 10:30 pm

Canada - 10:30 pm

Australia - 1:00 pm

New Zealand - 4:30 pm

Japan - 12:30 pm

Mexico - 9:30 pm

Brazil - 3:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:30 am

India - 9:00 am

Indonesia - 12:30 pm

Singapore - 11:30 am

China - 11:30 am

Europe - 4:30 am

France - 4:30 am

Spain - 4:30 am

UK - 3:30 am

South Africa - 2:30 am

Philippines - 11:30 am

Preview and Spoilers

The first teaser video introduced TREASURE members as the participants of a dating show. In the promo, Choi Hyun Suk said encountering outside of the workspace is a rare opportunity for them. The candidates get four days to impress the female candidates. The most charming man will receive jewels from the female participants every night.

"We planned the program with two parts to densely capture the charm of each TREASURE member in the entertainment universe. The chemistry between Part 1 members Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk Yoon, Asahi, and Haruto will also be a unique and fun experience," YG Entertainment hinted.

Netizens' Reactions

"I support this program. I want TREASURE to grow in their skill, performance, vocals, dance, acting, and everything. I want TREASURE to grow in this industry by not missing any opportunities. I also want them to feel real emotions as boys who need to socialize for their age. That way, their feelings will become more real. I'm sure this will be useful for their future careers. Their songs will feel more real because they experience the feelings they should feel as humans, not idols. So, I will be looking forward to this program and feeling happy. Thank you, TREASURE, for your hard work. Thank you, YG and SBS. I'm excited," a follower of the boy band wrote.

"Yesss! Treasure, I don't know about those delusional fans, but I'm supporting my boys with full support and love. They are humans. They deserve to try normal interests like this. And for those who hate this, wake up because they are not your pets. They're idols. Moreover, they're humans. Plus, if you can't support them in this one, don't call yourself a fan," another follower wrote.