Shining SOLO Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of Romance Survival Show

Shining SOLO episode 5 will air on SBS on Sunday (Match 31) at 12:30 AM KST. YG Entertainment released a new teaser video for this week featuring TREASURE members and female contestants. The clip results after the young K-pop idols spend time with the female participants for four days.

People in Korea can watch the survival show on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the program live online on various online streaming platforms.

The romance survival show will feature TREASURE members and showcase their ability to impress young women candidates of their age. The appeal and charms will become the two most important elements. The K-pop idols will get feedback from the female candidates every night. The female participants will cast their votes, and the contestant with the highest vote will be considered the most appealing person.

The female candidates will also give feedback on those candidates, who failed to impress them. Junkyu, Asahi, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, and Haruto will appear in the first part of the show, which is divided into two parts. Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, Doyoung, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan will appear in the second part of the new romance survival show.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic survival show will air on SBS on Sunday (March 31) at 12:30 AM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Shining SOLO Episode 5:

US - 10:30 pm

Canada - 10:30 pm

Australia - 1:00 pm

New Zealand - 4:30 pm

Japan - 12:30 pm

Mexico - 9:30 pm

Brazil - 3:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:30 am

India - 9:00 am

Indonesia - 12:30 pm

Singapore - 11:30 am

China - 11:30 am

Europe - 4:30 am

France - 4:30 am

Spain - 4:30 am

UK - 3:30 am

South Africa - 2:30 am

Philippines - 11:30 am

Preview and Spoilers

The premiere episode introduced TREASURE members as the participants of a dating show. In the chapter, Choi Hyun Suk said encountering outside of the workspace was a rare opportunity for them. The candidates have only a day left to impress the female candidates. Every night, the most charming man receives jewels from the female participants.

"We planned the program with two parts to densely capture the charm of each TREASURE member in the entertainment universe. The chemistry between Part 1 members Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk Yoon, Asahi, and Haruto will also be a unique and fun experience," YG Entertainment hinted.