Shifty Shellshock Cause of Death: Crazy Town Vocalist Died from 'Mix of Prescription Medications and Drugs Bought on the Street,' Manager Reveals

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of Crazy Town, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the band's manager, Howie Hubberman. Hubberman told People on Thursday that Binzer, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died from "a mix of prescription medications and drugs bought on the street."

The "Butterfly" hitmaker, whose real name is Seth Binzer, died on June 24 at his home in Los Angeles, as according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Hubberman told the outlet that Shellshock, after grappling with addiction and the quick success of Crazy Town's hit "Butterfly," was never able to achieve greater success in managing his addictions, leading to his eventual downfall.

Uncontrolled Drug Use Costs Life

"We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here," Hubberman said. Hubberman, who referred to Binzer as 'a friend,' said that the singer "truly wanted to get better" but "unfortunately, no one, including myself, had the right tools to help him."

Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have not yet officially revealed Binzer's cause of death, as they are awaiting the results of toxicology reports, according to the outlet.

In 2012, Binzer, who had struggled with substance abuse for years, was hospitalized after losing consciousness and was in a coma before being discharged.

Binzer recently opened up about getting sober and his internal struggles. He wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago: "I'm a lover than a fighter ...but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful (sic)."

Binzer struggled with drug addiction for many years and appeared on the reality TV series Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2, as well as Sober House 1 and 2.

He is survived by three sons from previous relationships.

Seth shares one son, Halo, with his first wife Melissa Clark. They married in 2002, but Melissa filed for divorce in 2011 after six years of separation.

He later dated a woman named Tracy, with whom he welcomed a son, Gage.

Binzer later began a relationship with Jasmine Lennard in 2010, and they have a son named Phoenix. Their relationship ended after his arrest in 2012.

Troubles Never Left Him

Last June, a police mugshot of Binzer went viral, showing him looking entirely different from his days with the band. Binzer was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for driving under the influence of alcohol in April 2023.

He appeared vastly different from his fresh-faced punk rocker days as he posed for his mugshot after failing a sobriety test.

Once known for his youthful appearance and edgy style, Binzer looked gaunt and unkempt in the photo.

While his well-known labrette piercing was still there, his face had changed significantly over the years, now covered with numerous tattoos.

Crazy Town was formed in 1995 by Shellshock and fellow rapper Bret "Epic" Mazur. Other members included DJ Rick One, Mark White, Adam Bravin, Charles Lopez, and others. The group gained fame with their 2000 single "Butterfly."

The song reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks.

After their second album failed to perform well, Crazy Town disbanded in 2003. However, they reunited four years later and released their third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers," in 2015.

In 2017, Binzer renamed the band Crazy Town X.