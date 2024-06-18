Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in Wealthy Hamptons Enclave Sag Harbor as He Risks NY Driver's License Getting Suspended

Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the Hamptons early Tuesday morning. The 43-year-old "SexyBack" singer was pulled over in Sag Harbor, Long Island, just after midnight after running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane, according to Page Six. He later appeared in court.

Local officers reportedly followed the pop star and saw him swerving on the road, prompting them to pull him over. The father of two performed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Several friends arrived on the scene, attempting to persuade officers to go easy on him, but he was handcuffed and arrested, TMZ reported.

Arrested and Released Later

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and cited for failing to stop at the sign and not staying in his lane. Timberlake later appeared in court dressed casually in a black baseball cap, a gray graphic t-shirt featuring the words "Live Circuit," and a black short-sleeve button-up shirt.

He was released without having to pay bail.

Reports indicated that Timberlake had been partying with friends at the upscale American Hotel on Main Street — just a brief walk from the nearby police station — before he drove away and quickly ran a stop sign.

"He went to dinner with friends. There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. He pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation," a source said.

According to TMZ, Timberlake took a field sobriety test and did not pass when asked to perform tasks such as a one-legged stand and a walk-and-turn.

Sources noted that Timberlake seemed glassy-eyed and had a noticeable smell of alcohol, but he declined to take a breathalyzer test.

Landing in Trouble

Interestingly, the hotel where Timberlake was hanging out with friends is directly across the street from one of the most prominent lawyers in the Hamptons, Eddie Burke Jr., whom Timberlake has hired.

According to court documents, his next court appearance is set for July 26, although the singer will not need to attend this procedural date.

Timberlake's New York driver's license will be suspended, despite sources indicating that he holds an out-of-state license.

According to TMZ sources, the incident was captured on bodycam footage.

The former NSYNC member, often called the "Prince of Pop," has been on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour since April — with upcoming concert dates set for next week in New York City.

He is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday and Wednesday and also has shows lined up for Friday and Saturday at Chicago's United Center.