Shiba Inu's 'DOGGY DAO' is Here! Did Robinhood Hint at Listing SHIB, The Meme Coin Trending on CoinMarketCap?

Shiba Inu, the meme coin that surpassed Bitcoin in terms of popularity in 2021, has created a huge buzz on social media lately. The reason being SHIB could soon be listed on the Robinhood app. Many users have claimed that the term 'Crypto Gift' appears along with "Give the gift of crypto to your friends and family" when they type the word 'Shiba' in the browse bar of the Robinhood app. In addition to this, when users click on the 'Crypto gift' tab, a Shiba Inu dog with $0 show up.

Twitter was flooded with the screenshots of the latest Robinhood-SHIB development shared by users. Looks like the development is still in its Beta version and is yet to go live. Going through how Shiba Inu is seen under the "Crypto Gifts" tab, the exchange platform might get the meme-token on board.

"Interesting find: Many @RobinhoodApp users report that "Crypto Gift" appears when you type the word Shiba into the platform. It does not appear to be the case for other tokens. Could we see a soon $SHIB listing acknowledgement from them? How fun," wrote a user by the name MilkShake, who claims to be a member of the ShibArmy. However, Robinhood has not confirmed listing Shiba Inu, yet.

What is DOGGY DAO?

A day before New Year 2022, the Shiba Inu team informed investors about the launch of the most anticipated DOGGY DAO, which will provide immediate power to the community to decide which projects and pairs will feature on ShibaSwap. According to the official notification released by SHIB, "DOGGY DAO will be released in a stage-by-stage metric and phased approach."

The announcement led to the surge in coin searches on various platforms, including coinmarketcap.com. Moreover, DOGGY DAO will make the Shiba Inu platform more decentralized and improve the transparency of the platform.

Apart from this new product of SHIB, the team has also announced that the $BONE token will be used as the gas in Shibarium blockchains. Well, there are so much coming up in the Shiba Inu 2022 roadmap that crypto enthusiasts and investors are excited about.

Shiba Inu Coin Current Price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00003397 up by +0.17% with a market cap of $18,685,272,459.

The International Business Times advises crypto enthusiasts and investors to keep an eye on the latest trends in the cryptocurrency market and not fall for any trading rumors.