Shiba Inu: Willaim Volk Makes Exclusive Announcement About Upcoming Collectible Card Games During ShibaGuruAMA

Former Activision head William Volk has made an exclusive announcement regarding upcoming Shiba inu games. During today's ShibaGuruAMA event, a collaboration between WatcherGuru and the Shiba Inu team, Volk exclusively informed everyone that the Shiba Inu game will not be just another copy of already existing games, but a new and "unique" unlike what's available in the market today.

The gaming legend behind the iconic Call of Duty series shared with around 8,000 people during the Twitter Spaces event that the game will be a "collectible cards game." Other than the upcoming Shiba Inu Games, the SHIB team highlighted the progression of a range of upcoming SHIB projects including - Shibarium, Metavserse, Shiberse, amongst other topics.

Moreover, the Shiba Inu is all set to make a special announcement in the coming days. This has been confirmed by speaker Queenie (SHIB's Discord moderator) during the end of the event. She revealed that that Shytoshi messaged her in the chats regarding an announcement that will be remembered "forever and ever" in the Shiba Inu world.

"Shytoshi just said to me 'something is coming and it will be appreciated forever and ever'. That's from Shytoshi," Queenie said while the host replied with "wow, that's super exciting!"

Shiba Inu's Weak functionality Affecting The Token

As rumors about Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing makes way on social media, the value of meme token saw uptrends in over the past couple of months. SHIB investments also rose drastically. However, reports suggest that the demand for meme token SHIB have been massively affected by its fundamentals as its functionalities are observed to be week. The SHIB team is working on expanding its functionalities and coming up with projects such as giving users the new metaverse experience with its upcoming products.

Shiba Inu Price Today

SHIB is an ERC-20 token built on top of Ether's blockchain which is currently ranked #14 among the top cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of penning this article, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002659, up by +8.41% with a market cap of $15,680,640,454 while Bitcoin was trading at $38,875.45, up by +3.33% and Ethereum at $2,714.97, up by a margin of 4.79% in a day's trade.

