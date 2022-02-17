Binance (BNB) Whale Buys $80 Billion Floki Inu Coins Worth Staggering $3,250,400

Not just Shiba Inu, meme coin Floki Inu has also grabbed traders attention ion the cryptocurrency market lately. The dog-themed meme coin which calls itself a 'movement' is currently trending on Twitter the reason being, is back in the top 10 cryptocurrencies bought by 1000 Ethereum wallets.

While that's one part of the news, another attractive information about Floki Inu is that a top Binance (BNB) whale has bought a staggering 80 billion Floki Inu coins worth $3,250,400, according to latest data released by WhaleStats.

Crypto whales are viewing these assets as promising ones as the altcoins have millions of supporters backing them which also changes the dynamics of their ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space.

Moreover, on February 16, rumors about Floki Inu's partnership with Formula One team have been doing rounds on social media as motorsports news outlet Decalspotters claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that Alfa Romeo is all set to announce a new sponsorship deal with Floki Inu (FLOKI), the dog-themed cryptocurrency, soon.

Floki Inu's ongoing projects

The developers behind the meme coin is working on "three flagship utility projects" and they are -

Valhalla, which is an NFT gaming metaverse

FlokiPlaces, an NFT, merchandise marketplace

Floki Inuversity, which is a content and education platform

Floki Inu Current Price

At the time of publishing this article, meme coin Floki Inu was trading at $0.00003974 which is down by -4.82% in a 24-hour period with a market cap of $364,926,202, according to CoinMarketCap.

International Business Times advices its readers, tradier and investors not to fall for any trading rumors and check the latest updates on cryptocurrencies.

