Shiba Inu: Will Robinhood Be the 100th Crypto Trading Platform to List $SHIB, the Popular Meme Token?

'Hi Robinhood, When SHIB?,' this phrase has been doing rounds on social media ever since the SHIBArmy started burning the midnight oil to see Shiba Inu token listed on the popular cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood. While the platform has shown reluctance in listing the popular meme-inspired token SHIB, crypto analysts predict that Robinhood could be the 100th exchange to list Shiba Inu on its cryptocurrency trading list among Bitcoin and other altcoins.

In an exclusive report published by the whale activity tracking platform WatcherGuru, it has been said that meme token Shiba Inu has been listed by 99 different trading platforms worldwide. Reports suggest that during last year's crypto listing spree, top platforms listed the popular SHIB token almost every month. The development opened the floodgates to new traders to invest in the dog meme token.

Speaking of Shiba Inu, Steven Cooper, the CEO of Bigger Entertainment, the music streaming website dedicated to burn Shiba Inu, revealed that he finds it shocking to see crypto exchange Robinhood not listing $SHIB. He also stated that Robinhood has a great opportunity to be remembered as the 100th exchange to list SHIB. But, it's sad that they are missing out on the great moment.

"Knowing the general user base of Robinhood, I think it's shocking they haven't already listed it," said Cooper during an interview with the media outlet.

The Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing campaign started during the second half of 2021. And as days have passed, the voices are growing louder in support of Shiba Inu's listing on Robinhood. Moreover, recent reports said that if Robinhood lists Shib, the site might suffer a crash.

Will Robinhood be the 100th trading platform to list Shiba Inu?

So, it's still unclear when Robinhood will list Shiba Inu meme token on its trading platform as the company had earlier said that it will add more cryptocurrencies on its platform, but, Robinhood CBO Steve Quirk had stated that the trading platform is looking for compliant ways to expand its crypto offering, though it has already listed Shiba Inu rival Dogecoin, which is also a meme-inspired coin. Hence, there's no confirmation from Robinhood if it wants to grab the opportunity to become the 100th trading platform to list SHIB token.

Shiba Inu Trading Price

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002396, which is down by 0.23% in a day's trade while its rival Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.1227, down by 1.10%, according to CoinMarketCap.