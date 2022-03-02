Shiba Inu: Robinhood App Might Crash the Day Meme Token SHIB Gets Listed on the Exchange

Shiba Inu listing on Robinhood App is one of the most dicussed topics on the internet, by media and crypto investors. Traders are keen to see Robinhood list Shiba Inu on its exchange platform and they believe that the meme token will get a place in one of the world's most popular crypto exchange platforms sooner or later. 'Hey Robinhood, when SHIB?' or 'Shiba Inu listed on Robinhood, this thing is gonna blow' are the two phrases that has been doing rounds on social media and are getting even louder with petitions being filed on Change.org in support of Shiba INu-Robinhood listing and many SHIB users have given their signatures to boost the movement.

So, when Shiba Inu gets listed on Robinhood App, we could see the exchange platform's servers crash just like when Robinhood servers crashed after Dogecoin (DOGE) soared in May 2021. The same crash could be incoming on 'day one' of Shiba Inu's availability on Robinhood App. Several meetings and AMA sessions have been held on Twitter spaces with Robinhood's top executives, who couldn't escape questions regarding Shiba Inu's listing by traders and crypto enthusiasts.

Robinhood, which has nearly 23 million users and most of them willing to invest in the meme token that was introduced in the crypto market in August 2020 by an anonymous person 'Ryoshi', has earlier showed reluctance in listing SHIB and indirectly rejected SHIB, citing that most meme currencies are volatile and unsafe for public use.

So, if even 10% of Robinhood App users decide to invest in SHIB token the day it gets listed on the exchange platform, the tally would be approximately 2.3 million people, according to WatcherGuru, a crypto whale-watching platform.

And if this staggering number of investors pour in their money into buying SHIB on Robinhood, the servers of the crypto exchange could indeed crash just the way Dogecoin did.

Meanwhile, Robinhood is yet to confirm when it would add Shiba Inu to its list of cryptocurrencies trading on its platform. If a listing takes place, it both Robinhood and Shiba Inu will benefit buy teaming up. robinhood is baring losses in the market as it's shares are now trading at $12 which is much lower than its IPO whose current price stands at $38. SHIB has the potential to pull Robinhood out of its financial crisis and help the platform generate revenues.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002687, which is up by +4.62% while the world's biggest crypto Bitcoin crosses $44,000 recovering from a low of $37,000 since last week. The crypto is up by +2.43% in the last 24 hours of trading.