Shiba Inu: This is What Robinhood CEO Said About Listing More Coins When Asked About The Meme Token

Shiba Inu trades are eagerly waiting for Robinhood to list SHIB. And after speculations about the popular crypto exchange considering adding the meme currency on its trading platform in February started doing rounds on social media, traders have become even more curious about the status of Robinhood Shiba Inu listing.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jason Warnick had earlier said that the company is awaiting clarifications from regulators before adding more cryptocurrencies on its trading platform when asked about the meme token.

But, earlier this month, the CFO added that the company is not ready to increase its presence in the crypto market segment, disappointing Shiba Inu fans who hoped the popular exchange would finally add the meme currency to its list of cryptos.

Vlad Tenev, who is the company's CEO said that Robinhood was proactively engaging with regulators as its receives countless requests from customers to list more cryptocurrencies. However, according to Robinhood, the SEC may consider a large number of coins to be unregistered securities, which is a matter of concern for the crypto exchange platform. The SEC vs Ripple ongoing court battle is a reminder and its results could impact the crypto market in a massive way, especially if the case turns in favour of SEC.

Moreover, Robinhood, whose stock is down by almost 90% from 2021 highs, will most likely not going to take risks on the crypto front. The company intends to add more crypto to its platform, but it seems to be acting prudently. At this point, legal concerns are the main barricade in the way of new listings.

Shiba Inu Upcoming Developments

On the other hand, Shiba Inu has kept traders in suspense as the SHIB team recently hinted at a probable Shiba Inu-Netflix collaboration. The team has also announced that Shiba Inu is all set to enter the Metaverse and is currently working on Shiberse.

Shiba Inu Price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu, also known as the Dogecoin killer was trading at $0.00002152 up by +2.73% with a market cap of $11,813,539,799, according to CoinMarketCap. International Business Times advices crypto investors and enthusiasts to not fall for any trading rumors and keep an eye on the latest cryptocurrency trends in the market.

