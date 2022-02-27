Shiba Inu: Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Whale Buys 50 Billion SHIB Tokens Worth $1.2 Million

With Shiba Inu's declining price major Ethereum whales are taking the opportunity to invest in the meme crypto. According to data released by WhaleStats, world's biggest Ethereum whale has bought a staggering 49 billion Shiba Inu tokens while many other major ETH Whales are betting on the cryptocurrency to accumulate a whopping 105.7 billion SHIB in total.

The ETH whale popularly known as 'Light' invested around $1,211,473 to buy the tokens and experts say this purchase might push for a bull run. The whale's purchase was discovered after whale tracking and on-chain analyst of the top 1000 ETH wallets WhaleStats shared the data on its official Twitter handle.

Apart from how the latest transaction forms the biggest investment on SHIB tokens by a whale, it also stands at the top position on WhaleStats' transaction tracing statistics, according to investing.com.

Shiba Inu Ongoing Projects

Shiba Inu has plenty of new projects that is set to launch in its ecosystem. The first phase of Doggy DAO is already live. Shibarium, Shiba Inu Games, ShibaSwap 2.0, and the latest Shiba Inu metaverse are in works.

Recently, Shiba Inu announced that it will launch 99,000 digital plots of land in its metaverse currently known as Shiberse. The SHIB team has announced that approximately one-third of the total digital lands will be available only those who holds LEASH token.

Shiba Inu Current Price

At the time of publishing, meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading at $0.00002444, down by -0.79%. The digital token is also known as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer and is ranked #14 on the trading platform CoinMarketCap.

International Business Times advises its readers and investors not to fall for any rumors regarding investment in the crypto market and be well aware of the latest trends.

