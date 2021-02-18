FKA twigs has made a revelation about her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, saying he used to brag about shooting stray dogs as he thought it helped him "get into character". In an exclusive interview with Elle magazine, the 33-year-old singer shed light on her violent relationship with LaBeouf, who had allegedly told her that he takes his art quite seriously and that she's not supporting him in what he does.

He told her that he doesn't just get up on the stage to do a few moves or sing as he's in the character. "He made me feel bad like I didn't understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this...Method [acting technique]," in reply to when LaBeouf's claimed to be in method acting preparation mode for an upcoming film The Tax Collector in 2020.

In December, Twigs filed a lawsuit against the Honey Boy actor accusing him of sexual battery, abuse and infliction of emotional distress narrating a February 2019 incident when they were in the middle of a desert. She revealed that the actor tried to choke her when he got angry in the middle of the night. LaBeouf drove uncontrollably and even threatened to crash the car they were on board on their way back from the desert.

In the interview, Twigs said: "Recovering has been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do." The actor-cum-singer also revealed that LaBeouf would become jealous of her relationships with friends. LaBeouf once had a massive argument over Twigs' laughter with her friend on Facetime. She also described how the actor would become jealous of her relationships with friends and tracked her interactions with strangers.

The British singer said that LaBeouf forced her to watch violent true-crime documentaries which showed women getting brutally murdered every night before going to bed. Meanwhile, in response to Twigs' lawsuit, LaBeouf told media that he isn't in any position to tell anyone how his behavior made them feel.

The actor said that he has no excuse for his aggression, alcoholism but rationalisations. He said: "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me." He said he is ashamed of his doings and that he is sorry to those he had hurt. "There is nothing else I can really say," said LaBeouf. Reportedly, the actor is currently being looked after at an inpatient treatment facility.