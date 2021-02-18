Demi Lovato, in her latest documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, has revealed that she almost died after overdosing herself with drugs in July 2018. The singer-songwriter, who performed the national anthem at SuperBowl, opened up on a number of personal matters in the documentary and shared her near-death experience.

Demi was rushed to the hospital on July 24, 2018, after she suffered an opioid overdose, which made headlines across the globe. While media reports revealed her drug overdose and addiction, no one knew that the singer-turned-actor also suffered three strokes and a heart attack during the health crisis.

Following her overdose, the 'Echamela Culpa' singer was hospitalized for over a week before she was shifted to an in-patient rehab facility. "My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live]," she says in the doc about surviving the overdose," Lovato said further adding that she is on her "ninth life."

Watch Trailer: "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"

The 28-year-old singer said that she had a lot to say over the past two years wanting to put forward all the details of her life and share what had actually happened. In the official trailer of the documentary that released on Wednesday, Lovato said: "Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna overflow." Demi made it clear that she didn't want to hold back. "I had crossed a line that I had never crossed before ... I snapped," said the singer.

Demi, who was in a rumored relationship with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini just before her drug overdose episode, completed treatment for mental health and substance abuse the same year. Not very long after being linked with Lauren, Demi opened up about her sexuality. "I'm very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want," she told media.

She was then in a love affair with Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy with whom she made her relationship official. She shared on Instagram a video of Henry leaning in to kiss her. Demi Lovato is a big name in the American music industry. However, she is someone who had had several issues with her lifestyle.

During her teenage, Demi Lovato also had an eating disorder, which she has shared on various platforms. Demi Lovato's upcoming documentary is all set to premiere on March 23 on YouTube.