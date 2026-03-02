Shia LaBeouf surrendered February 28 in New Orleans.

Charged with three misdemeanor battery counts.

Charges stem from February 17 Mardi Gras altercation.

Released on $5,000 bond; hearing set March 19.

The actor turned himself in voluntarily on Saturday and placed a $5,000 bond after which he now charges three counts of battery, where a hearing will be held ahead of March 19.

On Saturday, February 28, Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans, two weeks after his initial arrest, after he willingly turned himself in to the Orleans Parish jail on another additional misdemeanor offense of simple battery.

His lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, added in a statement to the Associated Press that the new warrant has direct relation to a second victim of the fight on Royal Street on February 17 during the Mardi Gras, in which he was a bouncer.

LaBeouf was also arrested around 1:40 p.m., and put on a 5,000 bond and got out of jail. He currently is charged with a total of three battery counts, a subsequent court hearing before which is March 19. The New Orleans Police Department did not reply to commentaries.

The Brawl: Video, Victim Testimony and a 100,000 Bond- February 17.

The case on February 17 had been preceded by police being called at 12.45 a.m. on 17 February on Fat Tuesday after LaBeouf had been kicked out of bar in the evening due to being aggressive and coming back more agitated. A police report said that one of the victims was even hit in the face with a closed fist resulting in his nose slightly floating out of place, and claimed that he put it back himself.

Footage was taken and distributed on the internet which depicted LaBeouf pushing one to the ground and punching another without wearing his shirt. Jeffrey Kent, the police report names him Jeffrey Klein, one of the local entertainers, with Jeffrey Damnit, said: "He struck me a couple of times, he punched me a couple of times, he pushed me a few times.

LaBeouf also became suspected of screaming homophobic insults and intimidating others. Judge Simone Levine ordered LaBeouf to enrol in drug treatments and pass drug tests setting his bond at a tribunal (Thursday hearing) at $100,000.

Lawyer Mocks Celebrity Prejudice; LaBeouf Denies Rehab and Accepts all the blame.

Chervinsky objected to informativism that she called unequal treatment. She said that with a single incident of misdemeanor, no ordinary citizen would be obligated to pledge more than $100,000 in bonds and spend time in jail twice. Just like he does not rivalry treatment, Mr. LaBeouf does not deserve to be trampled more by the police and the courts simply because he is a celeb figure.

In a morning that his second arrest was announced, LaBeouf, in an interview with Andrew Callaghan on YouTube before the new warrant was issued, accepted all the blame and declined the court-imposed rehabilitation. Never be nice to hurt people. It's f*ing lame. People got hurt.

I got to deal with that," he said. In the rehab he was straightforward: "It is my behavior... I gotta deal with that. Does that imply that I have to revert back to rehab? I'm just not into it, bro. I do not believe that my answers are there. He ended: I shall never be right to touch anyone. And now is the end of my remark on this entire st.