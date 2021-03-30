Sharon Stone Was Sexually Abused by Her Grandfather as Child and Felt Relieved Only after He Died

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has revealed that she and her sister Kelly were sexually abused by their grandfather when they were kids. The Basic Instinct actress has made these shocking revelations in her new memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice.' She has further claimed that their grandmother facilitated it by locking all three of them in a room.

The 63-year-old recalls that the incident had left the two sisters traumatized and the two felt a sense of relief when their grandfather eventually died. Stone in her new memories makes a series of revelations including her near-death experience after a catastrophic stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001.

Left Scarred

Stone reveals that she and Kelly were put in a room with their grandfather, Clarence Lawson, when they were toddlers, and that their grandmother locked the door on them. He then molested them, she said. She says that those incidents left the two sisters traumatized and they two were when their grandfather eventually died.

Sharon was 14 when he passed away and Kelly was 11, and that relief started the minute they saw his body in the casket at his funeral. "I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over," she wrote about the experience, according to several media reports.

Stone's memoir hits the stand on March 30. The actress recounted several personal experiences in the book including the experience of filming the infamous Basic Instinct scene which, she claims, she was tricked into filming.

Her Tumultuous Life

The memoir also details about Stone's growing up in blue collar Meadville, Pa. — where she won a county beauty pageant before signing with Ford Modeling Agency in 1977 — that make the most disturbing reading. Coming to the shooting of Basic Instinct, her most popular film, Stone reveals that she was told by the producers not to worry about taking off her underwear in the infamous interrogation scene, because they said no one could see that she was not wearing anything underneath.

"I'd been told 'We can't see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on."

"Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bull****," she wrote.

The actress also reflects on the health issues she had to deal with following her stroke and brain hemorrhage. Stone believes her health crisis helped make her stronger, more outspoken and better able to deal with past traumas. They include failed relationships, three miscarriages, all at 5½ months into the pregnancies, and childhood sexual abuse.

The brain bleed was diagnosed at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, where she later experienced the white-light moment featuring the three friends who had "crossed over before." Even though at one point she was given a 1 percent chance of survival, she was eventually saved by a complex seven-hour surgery.

Following that, she embraced Buddhism. "It's amazing how much one learns when one has to. I became 'Miss Peace and F*****g Quiet,' a title that I prize much higher than a Miss Crawford County pageant title," she writes.