A Houston woman is planning to go under the knife multiple times in order to look like her idol Democrat vice-presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, according to Dr. Franklin Rose, a Texas surgeon known for his role on MTV's 'I Want a Famous Face.' Cynthia Anne, 33, says that she is a diehard admirer of Harris and that she will willing to undergo as many as eight surgeries over a period of time.

Anne said that she doesn't mind going under the knife although eight back-to-back surgeries can be quite painful as well as risky. However, Rose, who helped aspiring actresses and models achieve the looks of famous celebrities on the MTV reality show, is confident that his client can pull of the job.

Strange Obsession

According to Rose, Anne has the same lineage as Harris. She is Black and has Asian heritage. Hence, it will somewhat make things easier for him. The medical procedures include a nose job, breast implants, eyelid lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, and botox with injectable treatments.

"Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere," Anne said in a statement. However, the surgeries and the eventual transformation will cost Anne a fortune but she doesn't mind that.

Anne has been a long-time admirer of Harris and wants to look like her before the election. It's still not known if that will be possible given that the election takes place in another month's time and eight surgeries may not be possible within that time span.

Doctor Confident

Rose on the other hand is confident about giving Anne her desired look. Rose specializes in "celebrity plastic surgery," and he previously performed nine procedures on a 34-year-old woman to make her look like Ivanka Trump.

That said, Anne isn't the only one ready to undergo surgery to look like a celebrity. Another woman spent $50,000 to look like Melania Trump. Rose has also performed procedures on three women to look like Meghan Markle. "Photos of celebrities can be very helpful in the surgery planning phase," said Rose of his process. "I can get a better idea of what's in a patient's head, what features they most admire."

Rose has also transformed clients to look like Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears, Brad Pitt, Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham. That said, Rose said that Anne skin color and texture will help get the exact look like Harris.