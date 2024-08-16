How Did Jack Russell Die? Great White Vocalist and Founding Member Dies Aged 63 after Retiring from Touring Last Month

Jack Russell, the founding member and lead singer of the band Great White, has died at the age of 63. The band shared the news of his death in a statement released on Friday, noting that he had died on Thursday while surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Heather Ann and his son Matthew Hucko.

According to his representative, Russell's cause of death was Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, both of which affected his motor abilities, as reported by TMZ. Russell revealed his diagnosis last month when his health condition deteriorated and forced him to step away from touring. The music was since not seen in public.

Death of a Star

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell," the band said in a statement. "We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever. His love for the fans and his sons went unmatched, as was his own love for rock music,' the continued.

"What do you say about someone that was there by your side on such an amazing journey, they good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks. All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts," they continued.

"It was a privilege and joy to share the stage with him - many shows, many miles, and maximum rock.

"In the studio, Jack was amazing. He always came ready to work. And work hard, he did. Jack stayed until he got the best performance for each song.

"He brought the same excellence to every show. The consistency of his live performances were always beyond comparison. Rest in peace to one of rock's biggest champions,' the group added.

Leaving a Lasting Impact

Jack Russell was born on December 5, 1960, in Montebello, California. He formed the band in 1977 with Mark Kendall, originally calling it Dante Fox before renaming it Great White. Russell stayed with the band until 1996, gaining fame for their hits like "Rock Me" (1987), "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" (1989), and "The Angel Song" (1989).

After pursuing a solo career and releasing the albums Shelter Me (1996) and For You (2002), Russell returned to the band in 2002, rebranding it as Jack Russell's Great White.

In February 2003, a tragic incident occurred when the band's pyrotechnics caused a fire at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island, resulting in the deaths of 100 people, including their guitarist Ty Longley.

Following the tragedy, the band started a benefit tour that continued until 2005, at which point Russell entered rehab due to a relapse involving alcohol and cocaine.