As lockdown restrictions ease the world over despite World Health Organisation warning about an impending second peak of the fatal coronavirus, Swiss sex workers have come with two sexual positions to avoid viral infection -- Reverse Cowgirl and Doggy Style.

After undergoing a massive loss in the wake of lockdown and social distancing norms due to coronavirus, Switzerland's sex workers are hopeful that the government would ease restrictions in the adult industry.

New Rules Include Sex Positions and Limited Timings

As part of the adult industry's lockdown reopening plan drafted by ProKoRe , a sex-worker advocacy group in Switzerland, certain sex positions and other precautions have to be observed by the sex workers while dealing with a client.

Watson, a Swiss media outlet, reported that the association has suggested sex workers to include the 'doggy style' and 'cowgirl/rider' positions, which reduces the risk of droplet transmission and keeps the distance between faces as large as possible, as compared to the missionary style.

Furthermore, the sheets would be changed and washed with hot water after every client visit along with ventilating the room for at least 15 minutes. The hookers have been asked to wear face masks while doing their job.

Sex Workers Asked to Avoid Kissing Customers

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak the Swiss authorities had temporarily banned prostitution around two months ago. With the restrictions are eased in a planned manner, the adult industry is also looking towards reopening their business.

As per the new suggestions of the association, the customer visit is limited to 15 minutes only with a no-kissing clause. The sex-workers are also asked to maintain a record of the contact details, including name and phone number, of their customers for a four-week follow-up.

The provision of gloves, condoms and disinfectants would be made in every room and facilities used by the customers and sex workers. In the proposed, ProKoRe urges the authorities to lift the lockdown in the adult industry as it is encouraging illegal sex work in the country, reported Watson.

So far, Switzerland has reported 30,761 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,648 deaths. Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Swiss daily, reported thatdecision to further relax the restrictions, including opening of nightclubs and football stadiums, would be taken by the government on Wednesday.