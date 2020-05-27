Robert Manfredonia, father of absconding double-murder suspect Peter Manfredonia, was arrested by the police for groping a teen girl after supplying alcohol to her. The incident took place on April 10. The senior Manfredonia was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and providing alcohol to a minor following his arrest on April 28. He was released after furnishing a $50,000 bond.

Robert Manfredonia Smoked Weed With Victim and Her Friend

Speaking to the Connecticut Post, Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, a spokesman for the Newtown Police Department, said that the 54-year-old was charged with second-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of providing alcohol to a minor.

According to his warrant, Robert Manfredonia provided alcohol to two underage teen girls in Newtown. During the investigation , one of the girls revealed that they smoked a little weed. The groping incident occurred after one of the teens left. However, when Senior Manfredonia was confronted by the victim's mother the next day, he did not deny or dispel the allegations, stated the warrant, according to the publication. He is scheduled for a court hearing on July 1.

Speaking to FOX61, Attorney Michael Dolan, who is representing the family in Peter Manfredonia case, said: "I am not aware of any legal issues with the family."

Manhunt for Peter Extends to Lackawanna County

Police authorities sounded a red alert in Lackawanna about the possibility of Peter Manfredonia taking a refuge in the area. An alert issued by the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office, stated: "The search for a 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia suspected in two slayings and believed to be armed with several stolen guns has stretched from Connecticut to Pennsylvania. Manfredonia has possibly made his way into the NEPA area. Please be aware of your surroundings and call 911 or the PA State Police at 570-963-3156 to report any suspicious activity."

WNEP reported that the state troopers launched hours long massive search operation in the wooded area of Lackawanna County.

The 23-year-old UConn student shot into the limelight after he killed a 62-year-old army veteran Theodore DeMers, who offered him lift, and assaulted another man in Wilington, Connecticut, on Friday.

On Sunday, Peter Manfredonia, after allegedly stealing vehicle and firearms from a homeowner in Willington, drove to Derby where he allegedly killed his 23-year-old friend before absconding the victim's vehicle.