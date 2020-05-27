A 24-year-old Thai man, identified as Theerapat Klaiya, has been arrested for stealing and having sex with more than 100 pairs of shoes and flipflops, in Nonthaburi, central Thailand. The police arrested Klaiya and also recovered 126 pair of stolen footwear from his apartment on Sunday.

Shoe fetishism is the attribution of attractive sexual qualities to shoes or other footwear as a matter of sexual preference, or an alternative or complement to a relationship with a partner.

Klaiya Used to Have a Turn On After Wearing Stolen Footwear

Klaiya was stealing pairs of flipflops, slippers and shoes from nearby homes for the last two years. Newsflare reported that the incident came to light after the police received a number of complaints about footwear being stolen.

Klaiya was caught after the police identified him with the help of CCTV footage recorded from outside the home of his latest victim. During preliminary investigation, Klaiya admitted to not only stealing the footwear but also engaging in sexual activity with them.

The suspect would reportedly get turned on by wearing the footwear inside his house. Following intense foreplay, including cuddling and kissing the footwear, Klaiya would proceed to have sex with the footwear before stripping off and rubbing them against his body. The alleged sex manic would throw away the used pairs after his sexual gratification. Klaiya would then proceed to find a new pair of footwear.

The police are reported to have found 126 pairs of worn out footwear in different sizes, colors, brands, and design.

A Habitual Offender

During a press conference organized by the police, stolen pairs of footwear recovered from the possession of Klaiya were lined up at the police station.

The Metro reported that Klaiya admitted to three charges including night-time theft and snatching, possessing a digital transceiver without permission, and violating the coronavirus curfew.

This was not the first time Klaiya was found to be on the wrong side of the law. Police Major Colonel Ekkaphop Prasitwattanachai said they he had committed this sort of crime earlier too. "After we arrested the suspect, we also found out that he had already been arrested last year for stealing flip-flops in another district," he said.

"He fully admitted to stealing the sandals for lewd purposes, so will be detained at the station until a court appearance for prosecutors to decide on the next part of the legal process for him,'' the police official said.