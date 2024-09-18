Reece Richards Pepper Sprayed and Arrested; Accuses Police of 'Racial Profiling'

Reece Richards, a Netflix star known for his role in Sex Education, claims he was wrongly detained and pepper-sprayed by police in front of his mother in West London. The incident occurred on September 4, after Richards witnessed a car crash in Fulham.

Richards, who had just finished performing in Hairspray the Musical in the West End, saw three men fleeing from the crash site. When he tried to alert police officers to the scene, they mistook him for one of the suspects and arrested him. Footage of the incident shows Richards being detained while officers held him to the ground.

Richards posted the video on Instagram, accusing the police of "racial profiling" and labeling the event as an "unlawful arrest." He wrote, "They pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs, and threw me to the ground. I had four officers holding me down, pushing my face into the pavement. I was already injured from my performance, and this worsened my back, rib, and stomach injuries."

The video also captured his mother crying nearby, pleading for the officers to release her son. Richards said the experience left him feeling "helpless" and shaken. "I've been stopped and searched before, but this was the first time I've been arrested and treated this way. It's left me questioning everything I knew about justice."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they received a complaint regarding the arrest and are investigating the matter through their Professional Standards department. However, no officers have been suspended or removed from duty.

A spokesperson for the Met Police stated, "Officers had been chasing three men who ran from a car crash on Fulham Palace Road. Upon realizing Richards was an innocent bystander, he was immediately de-arrested."

The spokesperson further explained, "Officers face dynamic and challenging situations where they must make quick decisions. Any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and we are reviewing body-worn camera footage alongside the complaint."

The case is currently being reviewed by the Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS). No officers involved are currently under restrictions.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has also been contacted for further investigation.

Richards' video and accusations have sparked widespread attention on social media, adding to ongoing debates about racial profiling and police use of force. The investigation continues as the public awaits further developments in the case.