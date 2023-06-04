Is a Serial Killer Murdering Woman in Portland? Police Investigate the Mysterious Deaths of Six Women Found in Secluded Areas Within 100-Mile Radius

Six women have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in secluded wooded areas in Portland in the past three months within 100 miles of each other, triggering fears that a serial killer may be in the area. Police are now investigating if a serial killer is on the loose and if other women are at risk of being attacked.

The bodies of the six women were found within 100 miles of one another on the sides of roads, in the woods, or in remote rural locations from February through last month, according to KGW8. Police are yet to identify a suspect, with a massive manhunt underway.

Serial Murders Riddle Police

According to officials and the local publication, five different law enforcement agencies are investigating the murders of the women, and at least three of those organizations have stated that they are collaborating with one another to determine if the incidents could be related and involve a single criminal.

In the most recent incident, 22-year-old Ashley Real was last seen at a transit hub in late March and was found dead on May 7 in a densely wooded area close to Eagle Creek.

Another woman, Joanna Speaks, also went missing in late March. On April 8, her body was found in a remote part of Clark County.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined that she died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck and classified her death as a homicide.

The causes of death for the other women are yet unknown. It is still unclear if the other three women have anything in common.

Some of their families say they are now fearful that more women will be next.

"I don't want to ever scare people but reality is there are women dying at awful numbers," Speaks' sister Robyn Speaks told KGW8.

"With each one, we as a family, we've talked about it, shared it, looked at the details," she added. "We've talked to the detectives to see if there are any similarities."

Police Look for Clues

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating one of the deaths, said via a spokeswoman that detectives are exploring any potential connections.

"As we do with all investigations of this nature, our detectives are following up on every lead in this case, including several tips that are coming in from the public and comments being made on social media," the spox told The Post. "We are working with our partner agencies to determine if there are any connections between this case in Clackamas County and any others in the region."

The sheriff's offices in Polk and Multnomah counties have stated that they are in contact with partner agencies regarding the deaths.

According to the local sheriff, Bridget Webster's remains were found on April 30 in Polk County. Charity Perry's body was traced in Ainsworth State Park on April 24, a week prior to that grisly discovery. Perry had gone missing in early March.

The body of an unidentified Native American woman was also found on April 24 in Portland, close to Interstate 205 and Southeast Flavel Street.

She had two distinguishing tattoos: a Buddha on her right upper back and a black music note with the letter.

The woman was also wearing rings, bracelets, a green long-sleeve blouse, a black and white zip-up jacket, trousers, and black and white Adidas cleats when she was discovered dead.

Kristin Smith, 22, was found dead on February 19 in Portland, Oregon, less than three miles away, close to Southeast Deardorff Road and Flavel Street. Since December 2022, she has been reported missing.

Police are looking for a link, but they are not providing any information on any potential suspects they may be eyeing.