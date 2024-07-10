Serendipity's Embrace Producers Promise Laughter and Excitement with Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop

Serendipity's Embrace producers have promised laughter and excitement with Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. According to them, the viewers can look forward to the exciting changes experienced by the onscreen couple when their first love gets ignited after ten years. The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on Monday (July 10) at 8:40 pm KST.

The producers teased that Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo will reunite after ten years. After the reunion, they will realize their feelings for each other have changed. The onscreen couple began to experience a change in their relationship, which they never felt when they were students.

When Hong Joo and Hoo Young reunite after ten years, their feelings for each other change to something they didn't realize when they were students. What the first love of their 19-year-old selves will look like when ignited at 29 and the exciting changes they will undergo will bring viewers excitement and laughter," the production team shared.

Serendipity's Embrace Character Posters

The production team of Serendipity's Embrace has released two new character posters featuring Chae Jong Hyeop And Kim So Hyun. The poster of So Hyun arouses curiosity among the viewers as it hints at emotional turmoil for the animation producer. The poster highlights the subtle and complex gaze of the female lead after she meets her first love from ten years.

"It's embarrassing because you keep finding out about my failed relationship," the poster read.

Meanwhile, the character poster of Jong Hyeop features his intense gaze. It stars curiosity among the viewers about the changes the onscreen couple will go through after their reunion.

"I'm sorry, but I'm happy your relationship failed," the character poster read.

Serendipity's Embrace Spoilers

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop revealed that the mini-series will help the viewers evoke the memories of their first love. They also shared their experience during the production process. The female lead said she had fun while filming. She said the atmosphere was always bright because her co-star laughed a lot.

"I think Kim So Hyun portrayed the role of Hong Joo in a more lovable and attractive way. Every scene with Hong Joo was enjoyable. Sometimes I even relied on her," Jong Hyeop said.