Serendipity's Embrace Spoilers: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop Recall Their First Love in TVN Drama

Serendipity's Embrace, starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, is less than a month away from its premiere. It is considered one of the highly anticipated dramas to be telecast in July 2024. It is My Lovely Liar actress So Hyun's first television drama of this year. The mini-series will feature an exciting chemistry between So Hyun and Jong Hyeon as they recall the memories of their first love as Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young.

The upcoming romantic comedy-drama is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Nam Ji Eun. It tells the story of an animation producer named Hong Joo, who unexpectedly runs into her first love, Hoo Young, ten years later. They begin a new journey together and experience positive changes in their lives. K-dramas lovers can look forward to the challenges the onscreen couple will face as they chase their dreams and try to find true love.

The newly released poster highlights the heart-fluttering memories of Hoog Joo's first love. It focussed on the sparkly eyes of a teenager. She confidently hands over a letter to a young man. The promotional still also features the blank expression of Hoo Young as he looks at the girl standing in front of him with a letter in her hand.

"Back in the day, we were dorky but lovable, clumsy but passionate. Perhaps?" the text on the poster reads.

Preview and Spoilers

Serendipity's Embrace will show Hong Joo experiencing a change in her life after she unexpectedly runs into her first love after ten years. The person who was afraid of a romantic relationship due to several painful experiences in her past will start dreaming again after she meets Hoo Young. He has witnessed some of her lowest moments in the past.

"Hong Joo and Hoo Young's first love, which appears to be coincidence-like fate, will bring heart-fluttering excitement and pleasant laughter. From their youthful school days to their reunion at the age of 29, viewers can look forward to the exciting chemistry between Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, who will recall memories of first love while going back and forth between the past and present time," the producers shared.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will premiere on tvN on Monday (July 22) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Casts

Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil. He is Hong Joo and Hye Ji's friend. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.

"Viewers can look forward to the chemistry and passionate acting of Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, and Dasom, who will complete the romance that summons memories of first love. The romance between a young man and a young woman, who find their destiny in coincidences that repeat countless times, will provide excitement and warm sympathy amidst pleasant laughter," the producers explained.