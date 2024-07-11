Serendipity's Embrace Main Preview Features Contrasting Feelings of Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim So Hyun 

Serendipity's Embrace producers have released the main teaser for the upcoming tvN drama. The preview features the contrasting feelings of Chae Jong Hyeop And Kim So Hyun. It shows Jong Hyeop as Kang Hoo Young, who believes that first love is special. In contrast, Kim So Hyun appears onscreen as Lee Hong Joo and tells people to never reunite with their first love.

The preview also takes viewers through fun-filled moments between the onscreen couple after their reunion. The female lead tries to maintain a distance from her first love when she meets him after ten years. But the male lead feels excited and gets closer to his first love. He believes that first love is special because it only happens once in a lifetime.

"First love is special because it only happens once. The fateful excitement that begins when we meet again by chance. I summon my first love, who is still 100% sincere," the caption for the main teaser read.

The preview clip ended with a text message. It teased a romantic journey for the onscreen couple. The relationship between the onscreen couple begins again by chance and summons the memories of their first love. K-drama lovers worldwide curiously wait for the premiere of Serendipity's Embrace. They have started counting down the days.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will premiere on tvN on Monday (July 22) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, who is Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, who is a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother Baek Do Seon.

"Viewers can look forward to the chemistry and passionate acting of Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, and Dasom, who will complete the romance that summons memories of first love. The romance between a young man and a young woman, who find their destiny in coincidences that repeat countless times, will provide excitement and warm sympathy amidst pleasant laughter," the producers explained.