Serendipity's Embrace Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 6 will air on tvN on Tuesday (August 6) at 10:40 pm KST. Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo will struggle to maintain their romantic relationship. Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som.

Jong Hyeop portrays a financial planner named Kang Hoo Young. So Hyun appears as an animation producer named Hong Joo. Ji On portrays writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he meets her while publishing his first novel. Da Som appears as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.

Here is everything about Serendipity's Embrace episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (August 6) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young will argue with one another in the upcoming episode. The preview shows the male lead trying to stop his high school friend from rekindling her relationship with Jun Ho. The clip also shows Hong Joo meeting Hoo Young's mother during her visit to Korea. The viewers can expect trouble in paradise for the onscreen couple. Will they protect their love?

Watch Serendipity Embrace episode 6 on tvN on Tuesday (August 6) at 8:40 pm KST to get all the details about the romantic journey between Hoo Young and Hong Joo. Until then, catch up with the previous episodes online here.